Budding music composer died at home, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 17:19 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:19 11 September 2019

Norfolk Coroner's Court. Picture: David Bale

Norfolk Coroner's Court. Picture: David Bale

Archant

A budding music composer was found dead at home, an inquest has heard.

Alex Beschorner, 34, from Brenda James Close in Thorpe St Andrew, was found by his father at home in bed on November 11, 2018.

An inquest at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Wednesday heard Mr Beschorner was pronounced dead at the scene after his neighbour tried to resuscitate him.

Giving a narrative conclusion, senior coroner Yvonne Blake said bronchopneumonia and small traces of drugs, including heroin and antidepressants, had led to his death.

The court heard that Mr Beschorner, who had a history of mental health problems, had previously used heroin but had sought help. He was making improvements to his lifestyle, had replaced smoking with vaping and had distanced himself from friends who were a bad influence.

The inquest heard he enjoyed composing music, with his family planning to release 17 of his electronic music albums.

