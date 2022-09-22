News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Warning as scammers posing as BT staff try to steal phones from homes

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:29 PM September 22, 2022
Scammers have been posing as BT to steal phones in Hethersett and Wymondham - Credit: PA

Scammers trying to steal mobile phones in Norfolk have been posing as BT workers - claiming they need to enter homes to check broadband speeds. 

Norfolk Trading Standards has received reports of cold callers asking to use phones in the Hethersett and Wymondham areas prompting them to issue a warning.

The report came from people who were cold called at their homes by two men who claimed they were employees of BT.

They said they were checking broadband strength in the area and would then take further steps by asking to borrow mobile phones to run speed tests.

When challenged by those living in the homes, the cold callers left.

BT said it does not operate speed test checks in that way.

The company said it would only conduct tests at customers' homes if they have confirmed an appointment with a genuine engineer.

Trading Standards confirmed it is possible these doorstep cold callers could move on to other areas around Norfolk.

Anyone sighting these cold callers in Norfolk or concerned about rogue trader activity should contact the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133 or Norfolk Constabulary via 101.

