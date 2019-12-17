Search

Man to be sentenced after causing serious A47 crash

PUBLISHED: 08:09 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:33 17 December 2019

Stefan Hanna of Barrett Road, Norwich, will appear at Norwich Crown Court today. Picture: Jamie Honeywood.

A Norwich man is due to be sentenced today after causing serious injury to a woman in a crash on the A47.

Stefan Hanna, of Barrett Road, Norwich, admitted causing serious injury while driving while disqualified at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, September 6.

He also admitted aggravated vehicle taking which was aggravated by dangerous driving.

Hanna, 35, was driving a Nissan Qashqai from Great Yarmouth to Norwich on August 20 last year when he collided with a Toyota Auris at the Brundall roundabout on the A47.

The female passenger of the Toyota was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries. Hanna was also treated for minor injuries.

Hanna will appear at Norwich Crown Court today.

