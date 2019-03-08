'Great community engagement' at successful marine crime prevention event
PUBLISHED: 15:27 19 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:27 19 October 2019
Archant
A steady flow of boat owners have been seeking advice on marine crime prevention.
With members of the Norfolk Constabulary Broads Beat Team holding a crime prevention weekend to offer help and advice, officers are on hand today (Saturday, October 19) and Sunday, October 20 at Brundall Bay Marina in Brundall.
Speaking to the boat owners about detection products, they have also offered water safety advice and gathered intelligence and information from those visiting, living and working on or near the Norfolk Broads.
Officers are available between 10am and 4pm today and tomorrow to speak with sailors, private owners of boats, kayaks and canoes.
The BroadsBeat team Tweeted: "Busy morning for the team @TingdeneMarinas #Brundall to greet a steady flow of #Boat owners wanting #Marine #Crimeprevention advice and pass on good information to follow up.
"Great #community #Engagagement with support from @easthillsbistro @CS_Eastern #PSV @NorfolkPolice"
