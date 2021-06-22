Engines, batteries and fishing equipment stolen in spate of boat thefts

Published: 12:48 PM June 22, 2021

Engines, batteries and fishing equipment were among the items stolen from boats in the Brundall area.

Police are urging boat owners to be vigilant after a number of boats were targeted by thieves.

Engines, batteries and fishing equipment were among the items stolen from boats in the Brundall area, prompting police to issue a warning to boat owners to keep them secure following the thefts.

An outboard engine and batteries were stolen from a boat in Station Halt between Saturday, May 15 and Saturday, June 19.

A second boat also had an outboard engine stolen at the same location between Saturday, June 12 and Saturday, June 19.

Two boats were also targeted at West Lane in Brundall, which saw batteries stolen from one of the vessels between Sunday, May 16 and Saturday, June 19. Batteries were also taken from another between Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 19.

Fishing equipment, a lifejacket and drink were among the items stolen from a boat moored off Ferry Road in Norton Subcourse between Saturday, June 12 and Tuesday, June 15.

PC Paul Bassham, from the Norfolk Constabulary Broadsbeat team, said: "Historically, opportunist thieves have targeted boats that have been left unattended, insecure and where items have been left on display.

"I would urge boat owners to remove these opportunities to help reduce the chances of falling victim to maritime crime.

"Boat owners and hirers spend a lot of money buying and maintaining their boats, so the last thing you want is to be a victim of theft. It is important to take the security of your boat as seriously as you would your home, ensuring it is left secure and making life difficult for criminals to steal your boat and items on board.

"If you haven’t already, make sure you have a detailed list of your boating equipment including serial numbers, which is first line of defence against thieves, which proves invaluable if your property is stolen."

Broads beat officers also strongly recommend marking valuable items of property with your postcode, making them less attractive to a thief and easier to identify if stolen.

Anyone with information about the thefts should contact the Broadsbeat Team on 101.