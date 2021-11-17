News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Police hunt thieves who stole £9,000 GPS from Brundall boat

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 12:57 PM November 17, 2021
Essex Police

Police are searching for information after a £9,000 GPS system was stolen from a boat in Brundall. - Credit: Archant

A search is under way for thieves who stole a £9,000 marine GPS system from a boat in Brundall.

Police are looking for witnesses after a Raymarine Chartplotter was taken from a Broom 425 boat moored along Brundall Bay Marina between Friday, November 12, and Saturday, November 13.

The serial number of the stolen system is 1298045 and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone acting suspiciously in the area during the time stated have been urged to come forward.

Please contact PC Paul Bassham in the Broadsbeat Team on 101 quoting crime reference 36/85010 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Brundall News

