Have you seen this man? Police hunt wanted man in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 15:39 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:39 22 June 2020

Bruce Rainbow, 23, from Clacton in Essex, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who is wanted and believed to be in Norfolk or Colchester.

Bruce Rainbow, 23, from Clacton in Essex, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Rainbow, who has a connection to the Dereham area, is described as of a slim build, around 5ft 6, with short brown hair.

Anyone with information or who may know of his whereabouts, should contact PC Andrew Black at Norfolk Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

