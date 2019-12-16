Armed police fired baton round at pensioner charged with killing wife

Armed officers fired a baton round to arrest a 82-year-old pensioner who stabbed to death his wife of 50 years, a court heard.

Michael Hubbard was spotted through an open doorway holding a knife in each hand in the hallway of their home in Churchill Place, Brooke, while his wife Hilda Hubbard, 76, known as Frances, was lying on the ground.

Peter Gair, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said concerned neighbours rang 999 but Hubbard told them "She won't need an ambulance." He then started to stab the victim in the neck three times.

Mr Gair said armed offers were quickly on the scene and Michael Hubbard told officers: "She's dead. Just shoot me."

He then pointed a knife at his wife's neck which prompted officers to fire a baton round to disarm him.

Mrs Hubbard was dead at the scene and a post mortem examination showed a number of stab wounds to her face and neck including a fatal wound to an artery in her neck.

Hubbard was taken to the hospital to be checked and was later sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

Mr Gair told the jury that Hubbard, who originally had been charged with the murder of his wife on September 23, last year, had been found not fit to stand trial as he had been diagnosed with dementia with Lewy bodies and was unfit to plead.

He said jurors were going to be asked after hearing the facts whether he unlawfully killed his wife: "The reason quite simply is that he is unable to plead and unfit to be tried."

Mr Gair told jurors on the day before the killing, police went to see the couple after Hubbard got upset over a money issue but he was not aggressive when the officer arrived and his wife did not express any concern to the police about her husband's behaviour.

Mr Gair said: "What then happened then we will never know."

A statement from the couple's son, Stephen told how his parents had been married 50 years and did not argue.

His father had worked at Laurence Scott but had to give up work because of back problems and they had moved to sheltered housing in Brooke in 2005.

He said his father's health went downhill in the past few years and he sometimes suffered from hallucinations.

He said that his father would have been devastated by that happened: "He would be so devastated if he knew what he had done."

The trial continues.