Man charged with murder of his wife is to have second psychiatric report

Michael and Frances Hubbard. Picture: East Anglia News Service East Anglia News Service

A pensioner charged with the murder of his wife in Brooke is to have a further psychiatric report prepared, a court heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Floral tributes left at scene outside property in Brooke where Frances Hubbard was stabbed. Picture: Pete Walsh Floral tributes left at scene outside property in Brooke where Frances Hubbard was stabbed. Picture: Pete Walsh

Michael Hubbard, 81, of Churchill Place, has been charged with the murder of his wife Hilda Hubbard, 76, known as Frances, after police found her stabbed to death, in September, last year

Hubbard, who has been detained under the Mental Health Act, did not appear for the hearing at Norwich Crown Court but his barrister Andrew Thompson said that a second psychiatric report was being prepared.

You may also want to watch:

Hubbard had been staying at the Norvic Clinic, in Norwich, but is now at another secure unit, in Surrey, where there is a place available to him.

Peter Gair appeared for the prosecution at the short hearing.

Judge Stephen Holt adjourned the case for a further hearing on September 27.

A Home Office post mortem examination concluded Mrs Hubbard had died of multiple stab wounds.