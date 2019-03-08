Search

Man charged with murder of his wife is to have second psychiatric report

PUBLISHED: 10:54 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:54 05 August 2019

Michael and Frances Hubbard. Picture: East Anglia News Service

Michael and Frances Hubbard. Picture: East Anglia News Service

East Anglia News Service

A pensioner charged with the murder of his wife in Brooke is to have a further psychiatric report prepared, a court heard.

Floral tributes left at scene outside property in Brooke where Frances Hubbard was stabbed. Picture: Pete WalshFloral tributes left at scene outside property in Brooke where Frances Hubbard was stabbed. Picture: Pete Walsh

Michael Hubbard, 81, of Churchill Place, has been charged with the murder of his wife Hilda Hubbard, 76, known as Frances, after police found her stabbed to death, in September, last year

Hubbard, who has been detained under the Mental Health Act, did not appear for the hearing at Norwich Crown Court but his barrister Andrew Thompson said that a second psychiatric report was being prepared.

Hubbard had been staying at the Norvic Clinic, in Norwich, but is now at another secure unit, in Surrey, where there is a place available to him.

Peter Gair appeared for the prosecution at the short hearing.

Judge Stephen Holt adjourned the case for a further hearing on September 27.

A Home Office post mortem examination concluded Mrs Hubbard had died of multiple stab wounds.

