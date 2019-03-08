Search

Man charged with murder of wife has case sent to Norwich Crown Court

PUBLISHED: 13:45 12 June 2019

Frances Hubbard. Picture: Archant Library

A man charged with the murder of his wife in Brooke has had his case sent to Norwich Crown Court.

Police were called to a property in Churchill Place, on Sunday, September 23, last year, and found Hilda Hubbard, 76, known as Frances, stabbed to death.

Michael Hubbard, 81, was arrested after the incident and detained under the Mental Health Act.

Mr Hubbard, who is now at the Norvic Clinic in Norwich, appeared via a video link from the unit, at a hearing at Norwich Magistrates Court.

He had his case sent to the crown court for another hearing on August 5.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said that bail should be granted so that Hubbard can be given a bed at another secure unit, in Surrey, where there was a place available to him.

"There is a bed available in a hospital in Surrey and he can be moved there in a few days."

He said it was hoped progress could then be made on the case at the next hearing.

His barrister, Lori Tucker, said that his move to the new secure unit would enable a further psychiatric report to be obtained on Hubbard, who remained in his room for the short hearing.

He did not speak during the hearing and no plea was taken.

Judge Stephen Holt granted bail on the strict condition he remain in a secure unit and said that Hubbard was "clearly severely ill."

He said that it was an "exceptional" case.

Following the death of Mrs Hubbard, a Home Office post mortem examination concluded Mrs Hubbard had died of multiple stab wounds.

Her husband was arrested by police following the incident, but was later detained under the Mental Health Act.

After her death flowers were left outside the couple's bungalow, one of which had a note which read: "Be at peace dear Frances."

