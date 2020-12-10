Couple were 'happily married' before dementia killing, report finds

Published: 12:40 PM December 10, 2020

A woman stabbed to death by her husband at their Norfolk home is not believed to have experienced domestic abuse before her violent death, a report has found.

Hilda Hubbard, 76, was killed by her husband Michael, who had dementia, in September 2018.

Police at the scene of the murder of Hilda Hubbard, known as Frances, who was found dead at the retirement bungalow she shared with her husband of 50 years. - Credit: Archant

Neighbours called 999 after seeing Mr Hubbard repeatedly stabbing his wife, known as Frances, with two kitchen knives as she tried to leave the couple’s retirement bungalow in Brooke.

He then tried to stab himself before police fired a rubber bullet to restrain the pensioner, who was 81 at the time. He was later charged him with murder and subsequently detained in a secure mental health unit after he was found to be unfit to stand trial over the death of his wife, to whom he had been married for 50 years.

Floral tributes left at scene outside property in Brooke where Frances Hubbard was stabbed. - Credit: Archant

A Domestic Homicide Review, which does not use the couple's real names, described the couple as “self-sufficient” and “wary of strangers and very private”. Said to be very proud of their son and daughter, who have gone on to achieve masters degrees, the couple rode a scooter and sidecar together, which they called Wallace and Gromit.

You may also want to watch:

The review looked at what organisations involved with the couple from July 2014, when Mr Hubbard first raised concerns about his memory loss before he later became unwell with what was believed to be Lewy Body Dementia, could learn from the case.

Hilda Hubbard, known as Frances.

Mrs Hubbard - as her husband 's carer - refused offers of support and became more isolated as the couple became more private, the report said.

Their daughter told the report’s author: “She had been depressed herself for several years whilst things were tough financially for my parents while my dad was ill but soldiered on. Life didn’t turn out for either of them as they had expected, but they eventually won through and made an enviable life for themselves.”

The report said there had been "notable practice" by professionals including their GP, social housing provider and police, but concluded that Mrs Hubbard had become “at risk from changes" in her husband's behaviour.

Michael and Frances Hubbard were described as “self-sufficient” and "very private". - Credit: East Anglia News Service

The report states: “This could not have been anticipated by professionals, but with hindsight, Mrs Hubbard might have been better able to manage the situation and protect herself, if she had a coping strategy.

“Norfolk has many rural communities where older people are caring for loved ones living with dementia. Innovative ways need to be found to reach people who might be in a similar situation.”