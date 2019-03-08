Broken down motorbike stolen from roadside in broad daylight

A motorbike which broke down on the A148 has been stolen from the roadside, in broad daylight.

Police are appealing for information after a red Honda Innova 2003 motorbike was stolen from the roadside near Bale on Tuesday, October 8.

The is believed to have been stolen between 2pm and 4.30pm in the lay-by before Bale garage heading towards Fakenham.

Owner of the bike, Jacob Everitt, who lives in Cromer, said that it had broken down.

He said: "I went back to collect it with a van and it had been stolen."

An investigation is ongoing and we would urge anyone with information to contact 101 quoting crime reference 36/70873/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.