Broken down motorbike stolen from roadside in broad daylight
PUBLISHED: 16:27 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:34 09 October 2019
A motorbike which broke down on the A148 has been stolen from the roadside, in broad daylight.
Police are appealing for information after a red Honda Innova 2003 motorbike was stolen from the roadside near Bale on Tuesday, October 8.
The is believed to have been stolen between 2pm and 4.30pm in the lay-by before Bale garage heading towards Fakenham.
Owner of the bike, Jacob Everitt, who lives in Cromer, said that it had broken down.
He said: "I went back to collect it with a van and it had been stolen."
An investigation is ongoing and we would urge anyone with information to contact 101 quoting crime reference 36/70873/19.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.