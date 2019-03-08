Search

Advanced search

Broken down motorbike stolen from roadside in broad daylight

PUBLISHED: 16:27 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:34 09 October 2019

A red motorbike was stolen from the A148 towards Fakenham on Monday. Picture: Submitted

A red motorbike was stolen from the A148 towards Fakenham on Monday. Picture: Submitted

Archant

A motorbike which broke down on the A148 has been stolen from the roadside, in broad daylight.

Police are appealing for information after a red Honda Innova 2003 motorbike was stolen from the roadside near Bale on Tuesday, October 8.

The is believed to have been stolen between 2pm and 4.30pm in the lay-by before Bale garage heading towards Fakenham.

You may also want to watch:

Owner of the bike, Jacob Everitt, who lives in Cromer, said that it had broken down.

He said: "I went back to collect it with a van and it had been stolen."

An investigation is ongoing and we would urge anyone with information to contact 101 quoting crime reference 36/70873/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

Thomas Cook shops to reopen across Norfolk thanks to rescue deal

The Thomas Cook branch in Norwich is one of many hoped to reopen

What is it like to live in the Norwich homes named the UK’s best building?

Charlotte McCormack with twins Poppy and Olivia, who live in the Goldsmith Street development. Pic: Archant

Teenage attackers bring traffic to a halt in attempted robbery near Aldi

The Heartsease roundabout near Aldi, where a group of teenagers attempted to rob a cyclist. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

From scandal-hit site to the UK’s best new building - Norwich council homes win Stirling Prize

Goldsmith Street in Norwich. Pic: Tim Crocker.

Most Read

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sewer sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

WATCH: Land Rover driver takes on six foot deep flood water

Adam Harrison with his 1995 Land Rover Discovery

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘He had a fabulous life’: Tributes pour in for popular hairdresser

Nick Whyte, who died aged 59, was a successful hairdresser who opened more than 20 salons in East Anglia.

Giant ‘Herring of the East’ sculpture bid for A47 roundabout

People travelling to and from Great Yarmouth could soon be passing a giant Herring of the East sculpture, being compared in impact and scale to Antony Gormley's Angel of the North Picture: Paul Patterson

Pre-school announces closure due to ‘intolerable’ strain on teachers

Ravensemere Arc Pre-school in Beccles will be closing on November 1. Photo: Ravensmere Arc

Paddy Davitt: Farke and the urban myths around City boss

Alex Tettey's Premier League experience could be invaluable for Norwich City in the weeks ahead Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

9 famous comedians coming to Norwich

Comedians Milton Jones, Lou Sanders and Ed Byrne are coming to Norwich
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists