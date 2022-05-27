News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Region’s transport police specials to be armed with Tasers

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 10:57 AM May 27, 2022
Transport police officers on train

Transport police officers on train - Credit: British Transport Police

Special constables on the region’s rail network linking Norfolk to London are to be armed with Tasers. 

The British Transport Police have become the first force in the UK to give all on-duty volunteer officers the electroshock devices.

It comes after the home secretary gave chief constables the power to arm specials with the weapons, which temporarily incapacitate a person by delivering an electric current through two small-barbed darts.

A police officer demonstrating a taser gun Picture: PA WIRE

British Transport Police is first force to give all volunteer officers Tasers - Credit: PA

British Transport Police employ 270 volunteer officers, who are deployed alongside regular officers and have the same powers.

The first cohort of 22 have completed a three-day course on using the devices - the same training that regular officers receive - as it is rolled out to all regions including East Anglia.

Special chief officer Ben Clifford said special constables "are exposed to the exact same risks as regular officers, such as terrorism, public safety and public order offences”.

"We regularly deal with incidents a considerable distance from back-up in remote locations, and Taser has a critical place in protecting the public and officers as a less lethal device,” he added.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

From Wall To Wall LONG LOST FAMILY: BORN WITHOUT TRACE Ep1 Monday 23rd May 2022 on ITV Pictured:

Norfolk zoo keeper abandoned as a baby reunited with mother in ITV show

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Civil marriages are not resuming in Norfolk until July 25, despite the government allowing ceremonie

Farmer says cousin's wedding venue will bring 'criminal activity'

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Deepdale Farm camping and caravan site

Visit Norfolk

9 of the best campsites on the Norfolk coast

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Typhoon jets flying faster than the speed of sound caused the explosion noise heard across Herts. P

Norfolk Live News

Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast rehearses over Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon