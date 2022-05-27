Region’s transport police specials to be armed with Tasers

Special constables on the region’s rail network linking Norfolk to London are to be armed with Tasers.

The British Transport Police have become the first force in the UK to give all on-duty volunteer officers the electroshock devices.

It comes after the home secretary gave chief constables the power to arm specials with the weapons, which temporarily incapacitate a person by delivering an electric current through two small-barbed darts.

British Transport Police is first force to give all volunteer officers Tasers - Credit: PA

British Transport Police employ 270 volunteer officers, who are deployed alongside regular officers and have the same powers.

The first cohort of 22 have completed a three-day course on using the devices - the same training that regular officers receive - as it is rolled out to all regions including East Anglia.

Special chief officer Ben Clifford said special constables "are exposed to the exact same risks as regular officers, such as terrorism, public safety and public order offences”.

"We regularly deal with incidents a considerable distance from back-up in remote locations, and Taser has a critical place in protecting the public and officers as a less lethal device,” he added.