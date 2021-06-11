Man denies attacking brother with wheel brace

Published: 3:53 PM June 11, 2021

A man is due to stand trial accused of attacking his brother with a wheel brace after an argument escalated into a brawl.

Stephen Bentley, of Long Yard, Briston, is charged with grievous bodily harm following a disagreement with his brother on August 23 last year.

Appearing in front of magistrates in Norwich on Friday, Bentley denied the charge, which related to an argument in Holt.

Remya Unnithan, prosecuting, said Bentley had twice struck his brother with the brace before pressing it hard against his neck before being "told to pack it in".

Anne-Marie Sheridan, for Bentley, described the incident as "a sustained attack", which should be dealt with at the crown court.

Presiding magistrate Stephanie Amers declined jurisdiction over the case, meaning 38-year-old Bentley will be tried in front of a jury at Norwich Crown Court.

The case was adjourned for a pre-trial preparation hearing on Friday, July 9.



