Search

Advanced search

Jail for prolific shoplifter who spat in face of store manager

PUBLISHED: 06:00 13 February 2020

Gapton Hall shopping park, Great Yarmouth. Picture: House PR

Gapton Hall shopping park, Great Yarmouth. Picture: House PR

House PR

A prolific shoplifter banned from many Great Yarmouth stores spat in the face of a store manager who tried to stop her stealing.

When Bridget Ward, 35, was approached over thefts by the manager in Poundstretcher, she started screaming and pulled at shelving before spitting in the face of the victim, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Ward also struck another security officer in the face, at Asda, and resisted arrest by a police officer as well as barging past a manager at River Island when she tried to stop her stealing from the store, the court was told.

Ward, of Tyrrells Road, Great Yarmouth, admitted 24 charges of shoplifting.

Stephen Spence, prosecuting, said Ward targeted a number of stores in Great Yarmouth including TK Maxx, Boots and River Island, many of which are based at Gapton Hall Retail Park.

Her thefts took place between October 28 and December 27, last year, and the court heard it was to fund her drug addiction.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Spence said Ward who has 18 convictions for 40 offences ignored store bans and shoplifted by hiding items in a bag before leaving without paying. He estimated the value of items stolen in her latest spree to be about £4,000.

He said Boots was a regular target and she made off with expensive fragrance sets, including some worth £287 on November 1.

Ward also stole handbags worth £400 from TKMaxx, on October 20, and then returned again on October 28 to steal three coats worth £300.

She also stole a £78 coat from River Island and £405 of groceries from Asda.

Mr Spence said Ward was banned from many shops in the town and said: "She is a professional shoplifter."

Ward also admitted possessing cannabis, three assaults on shop staff and one of obstructing a police officer.

Jailing her for 52 weeks, Judge Katharine Moore said particularly concerning was her behaviour when confronted: "These are people going about their business. They should not have to put up with that in their daily lives."

Matthew McNiff, for Ward, said she shoplifted to feed her drugs habit. He accepted she had engaged in unpleasant behaviour.

Most Read

Dog owner ordered to remove 15kg of pet’s waste from garden - after claiming it ate council’s warning letters

Avondale Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Archant

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

Staff from three hotels not paid since Christmas launch battle for wages

The three hotels which have closed; Brandon House, Wensum Guest House and the Stracey, all owned by Ken Finneran, inset. Pic: Archant

New primary school will be first of its kind in Norfolk

Artist's impression of the new Wymondham College Prep School. The Sapientia Education Trust, which is sponsoring the school, has had to delay the opening of its boarding provision. Picture: LSI/Morgan Sindall

This restaurant is anything but a shambles

Owners and directors, Rebecca and David Lysaght, at the Shambles café, bar and bistro, North Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

Restaurant closes just months after grand opening

The Blue Iris restaurant, when it was officially opened last year. The business is now for sale. Pic: Archant library.

Storm Ciara: Schools closed following power cuts brought on by storm

Garboldisham Church Primary School is one of a number of schools closed today. Picture: Keith Evans

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Safety concerns over proposed large housing estate off the A47

Peter Milliken, chairman of the Easton Parish Council, pictured in 2016 protesting with residents against the plans for hundreds of homes to be built in the village. Picture: Steve Adams

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

Staff from three hotels not paid since Christmas launch battle for wages

The three hotels which have closed; Brandon House, Wensum Guest House and the Stracey, all owned by Ken Finneran, inset. Pic: Archant

Coronavirus fears prompt village restaurant to close as staff return from Chinese new year trip

The sign in the window at Full River in Acle advising customers the takeaway will be shut until February 26 due to coronavirus fears, as a precaution Picture: Liz Coates

Takeaway given zero food hygiene rating bounces back with new score

Cleopatra in Norwich, on Knowland Grove. Photo: Lauren Cope
Drive 24