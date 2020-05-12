Search

Advanced search

Brick thrown at man in racist attack

PUBLISHED: 11:39 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:50 12 May 2020

The racist attack took place in the alleyway adjacent to Amy Court, on Rotterdam Road. Photo: Google Maps

The racist attack took place in the alleyway adjacent to Amy Court, on Rotterdam Road. Photo: Google Maps

Archant

A teenage gang threw a brick at a man, punched him and racially abused him on a Lowestoft street.

The group stopped a man in his early 40s on Monday, May 4, at 3.30pm on Rotterdam Road in Lowestoft, near the alley next to Amy Court, where they made racially abusive comments to him.

The group, who the victim said were in their late teens, made racist comments before punching him in his ear and throwing a brick at him, though it did not hit him.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the attack or with information to come forward.

You may also want to watch:

According to the victim there were two main offenders in the gang. One is described as a white male in his late teens with short brown hair and wearing an Armani tracksuit.

The other is described as a white male in his late teens with short brown hair, of large build and roughly 5ft 9in.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time or has knowledge of committed the offence should contact Lowestoft police quoting crime number 37/24736/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

Which Norfolk and Waveney garden centres are reopening?

Wymondham Garden Centre owner Gary Groucott, who has made changes to ensure social distancing as the centre is open to the public. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cyclist flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash

Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic accident on Overstrand Road, Cromer. Picture: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

Armed police called to incident in town

More than 20 cards have been broken into in south west Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Which Norfolk and Waveney garden centres are reopening?

Wymondham Garden Centre owner Gary Groucott, who has made changes to ensure social distancing as the centre is open to the public. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police called to Norfolk tip after man blocks entrance

Police were called to an incident at the King's Lynn Recycling Centre in Saddlebow. Picture: Submitted

Cyclist flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash

Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic accident on Overstrand Road, Cromer. Picture: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Three new coronavirus deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth and James Paget hospitals. Picture: Archant
Drive 24