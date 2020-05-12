Brick thrown at man in racist attack

The racist attack took place in the alleyway adjacent to Amy Court, on Rotterdam Road. Photo: Google Maps Archant

A teenage gang threw a brick at a man, punched him and racially abused him on a Lowestoft street.

The group stopped a man in his early 40s on Monday, May 4, at 3.30pm on Rotterdam Road in Lowestoft, near the alley next to Amy Court, where they made racially abusive comments to him.

The group, who the victim said were in their late teens, made racist comments before punching him in his ear and throwing a brick at him, though it did not hit him.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the attack or with information to come forward.

According to the victim there were two main offenders in the gang. One is described as a white male in his late teens with short brown hair and wearing an Armani tracksuit.

The other is described as a white male in his late teens with short brown hair, of large build and roughly 5ft 9in.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time or has knowledge of committed the offence should contact Lowestoft police quoting crime number 37/24736/20.