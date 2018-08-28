Police appeal after expensive tools stolen from village business

Police are appealing for information after a business was burgled in Bressingham near Diss. PHOTO: Google Maps Google Maps

Police are appealing for information after several thousand pounds worth of tools were stolen from a village business.

The burglary happened at approximately 7.30am today (Tuesday, November 27) in the village of Bressingham near Diss.

The suspect(s) forced entry to the building to take the expensive tools.

Officers are keen to hear from anybody who may have seen anything suspicious or have any information. They are asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101. Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Burglars have been active in recent weeks, with a home broken into in the village of Barningham between Diss and Thetford on November 15.

The Barningham burglar stole a number of items including two TVs, an XBox One games console, 15 XBox One games, a circular saw, a jigsaw and a passport.