Erratic driver ‘in rush to buy burger’ caught with illegal cigarettes

A driver was found to be in possession of illegal cigarettes and using red diesel when pulled over by police for his “erratic driving”.

PC Les Maguire of the Thetford Safer Neighbourhoord Team (SNT) stopped a silver Volkswagen at the Forest Retail Park on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the “erratic driving” of the person behind the wheel while “in a rush to buy a burger” caught the officer’s attention.

A search revealed the driver was in possession of illegal cigarettes, while the officer also discovered red diesel in the fuel tank.

Red diesel is a type of gas oil intended for other uses than as fuel for road vehicles, such as ships, freight trains and for heating.

It is against the law to use it in vehicles that travel on public roads, and is marked with a red dye to help prevent its misuse.

The Volkswagen was seized by police while the driver was served with a Section 59 notice.

While PC Maguire was dealing with this offence, Thetford SNT stopped a second car which was being driven by someone under the influence of drugs.

The driver of the second vehicle was arrested for drug-driving and also for possession of class B drugs.