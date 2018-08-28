Search

Police seize van as part of crackdown on rural crime

PUBLISHED: 06:59 11 January 2019 | UPDATED: 06:59 11 January 2019

Police have seized a van in Swaffham as part of Operation Kingbird. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Police combatting rural crime in Breckland have seized a van suspected of being involved in hare coursing.

Officers seized the vehicle while carrying out patrols in Swaffham, three men were also reported for offences.

Patrols in the area have been increased as part of Operation Kingbird, a police crackdown on rural crime which has seen officers work closely with the rural and farming community.

