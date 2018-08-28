Police seize van as part of crackdown on rural crime

Police have seized a van in Swaffham as part of Operation Kingbird. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Police combatting rural crime in Breckland have seized a van suspected of being involved in hare coursing.

Officers conducting #rural crime patrols around #Swaffham stopped a van suspected of being involved in #harecoursing. Van seized, 3 males reported for offences. Working closely with local farming community. #OpKingbird #RAPT #SNT — Breckland Police (@BrecklandPolice) 10 January 2019

Officers seized the vehicle while carrying out patrols in Swaffham, three men were also reported for offences.

Patrols in the area have been increased as part of Operation Kingbird, a police crackdown on rural crime which has seen officers work closely with the rural and farming community.