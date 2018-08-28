Police seize van as part of crackdown on rural crime
PUBLISHED: 06:59 11 January 2019 | UPDATED: 06:59 11 January 2019
Police combatting rural crime in Breckland have seized a van suspected of being involved in hare coursing.
Officers seized the vehicle while carrying out patrols in Swaffham, three men were also reported for offences.
Patrols in the area have been increased as part of Operation Kingbird, a police crackdown on rural crime which has seen officers work closely with the rural and farming community.
