Police seize a car after driver reported for being on the road without insurance
PUBLISHED: 21:47 18 January 2019
Police in Dereham have seized a car after the driver was reported for driving without any insurance or a valid MOT.
Dereham safer neighbourhood team seized a quantity of cash and drugs while carrying out a warrent in Watton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary
Taking to Twitter to share news of the confiscation officers tweeted that it had been a busy day for the safer neighbourhood team.
They said: “First day back for #DerehamSNT and PC1459/508/1357 have been busy with a warrant in #Watton where drugs and cash was seized.”
“Officers and a road offence in Holt Rd, Dereham - Driver reported for no insurance & no MOT. #VehicleSeized. #CrimeReallyDoesntPay
#DriveLegal #CommunityPolicing #PC898”
