McDonalds wrappers led investigators to flytipper

PUBLISHED: 16:23 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:23 19 December 2019

Investigators were able to trace a vehicle after McDonalds wrappers were thrown from it. Picture: Simon Parkin

McDonalds scraps led to a woman being fined for flytipping after it was thrown from her car.

Breckland Council launched an investigation after the waste was thrown out of her car window by a passenger in Thetford Retail Park's car park before she drove away from the scene.

The woman, from Thetford, was tracked down through co-operation between Breckland Council, McDonalds and the DVLA.

She was interviewed by an enforcement officer where she admitted to the flytipping and took responsibility as she felt she could have prevented it.

She was issued with the fixed penalty notice for £60, which could rise to £80 if paid late.

Alison Webb, executive member for housing, health and environment the council, said: "The council has a zero tolerance approach towards littering in our community and we will not hesitate in taking action.

"Littering, no matter the amount involved, will simply not be tolerated by Breckland Council or our residents and we want to ensure the message is getting out loud and clear that we will take action within Breckland when it is reported."

