Campers who left tent, chairs and rubbish in woodland given fly-tipping fine
PUBLISHED: 08:28 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:28 19 October 2020
Campers who left behind their rubbish in woodland have been fined and ordered to write a letter of apology.
The group of five, aged between 17 and 20, later admitted leaving a tent, chairs, fire pit and a “significant” amount of litter in Kenninghall Woods.
A complaint over fly-tipping was first lodged in July and, using footage on social media and information from residents, Breckland Council tracked down the driver of a car linked to the gathering.
After the group’s remaining members came forward, they cooperated with an investigation and were fined a total of £240 in fixed penalty notices.
In addition, they have been ordered to write a letter of apology to the local body which manages the woods, Kenninghall Lands Trust.
Gordon Bambridge, Breckland’s executive member for environmental services, said: “It’s incredibly disappointing that a group of individuals carelessly littered in a much-loved area of conservation.
“I am glad the group came forward and worked with the council to resolve this issue.”
