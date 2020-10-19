Campers who left tent, chairs and rubbish in woodland given fly-tipping fine

A group has been fined £240 for fly-tipping after leaving behind rubbish in Kenninghall Woods. Picture: Breckland Council Archant

Campers who left behind their rubbish in woodland have been fined and ordered to write a letter of apology.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A group has been fined £240 for fly-tipping after leaving behind rubbish in Kenninghall Woods. Picture: Breckland Council A group has been fined £240 for fly-tipping after leaving behind rubbish in Kenninghall Woods. Picture: Breckland Council

The group of five, aged between 17 and 20, later admitted leaving a tent, chairs, fire pit and a “significant” amount of litter in Kenninghall Woods.

A complaint over fly-tipping was first lodged in July and, using footage on social media and information from residents, Breckland Council tracked down the driver of a car linked to the gathering.

After the group’s remaining members came forward, they cooperated with an investigation and were fined a total of £240 in fixed penalty notices.

In addition, they have been ordered to write a letter of apology to the local body which manages the woods, Kenninghall Lands Trust.

Gordon Bambridge, Breckland’s executive member for environmental services, said: “It’s incredibly disappointing that a group of individuals carelessly littered in a much-loved area of conservation.

“I am glad the group came forward and worked with the council to resolve this issue.”