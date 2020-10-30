Thieves target hi-tech equipment in farm thefts

Thieves have stolen electrical items including satellite equipment from farm vehicles.

Police are investigating following a series of thefts across Breckland that saw expensive hi-tech equipment targeted.

Viewing screens were stolen from inside two tractors parked in the grounds of a farm on Sandy Lane in the Rocklands, Thetford, between 10.55pm and 11.05pm on Wednesday, October 28.

A farm on Stalland Common in Great Ellingham was also targeted later that evening between 11.15pm and 11.25pm when a satellite receiver screen was stolen from inside a parked tractor.

Another farm on West Carr Road in Attleborough saw viewing screens removed from four farm vehicles. The incident happened between 12.50am and 1am in the early hours of Thursday, October 29.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information should contact PC Chris Newbery at Thetford Police Station on 101 or via email: Christian.Newbery@norfolk.pnn.police.uk. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55111.