Appeal after school on Royal estate is broken into
PUBLISHED: 10:50 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:50 14 July 2020
© Archant Norfolk 2013
A would-be thief or thieves fled empty-handed after breaking into a school on the Royal estate.
Police say an unknown offender or offendersforced entry into Dersingham VA Primary School on Friday, July 10.
It is believed that a wooden chair was used to break a window sometime between 2.15am and midday, through which the suspect(s) entered, activating the building’s alarm.
No items were taken during the burglary.
The school, on Admiral’s Drive, is close to the Royal Sandringham Sawmill.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious at the time, or with information should contact PC Peter Mallam at Hunstanton Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/45991/20.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.