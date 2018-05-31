Appeal after school on Royal estate is broken into

Police are appealing for witnesses after the school at Dersingham was broken into Picture: Matthew Usher. © Archant Norfolk 2013

A would-be thief or thieves fled empty-handed after breaking into a school on the Royal estate.

Police say an unknown offender or offendersforced entry into Dersingham VA Primary School on Friday, July 10.

It is believed that a wooden chair was used to break a window sometime between 2.15am and midday, through which the suspect(s) entered, activating the building’s alarm.

No items were taken during the burglary.

The school, on Admiral’s Drive, is close to the Royal Sandringham Sawmill.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious at the time, or with information should contact PC Peter Mallam at Hunstanton Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/45991/20.