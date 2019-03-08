Safety concerns after town sees two brawls in a week

Quebec Street, Dereham. Picture: GOOGLE Archant

Councillors have been quick to reassure residents following safety concerns for a mid-Norfolk town's nightlife.

Phillip Duigan, Dereham town councillor. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives. Phillip Duigan, Dereham town councillor. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

It comes following two separate incidents in Dereham which saw two people sustain serious injuries after being involved in altercations.

The first incident happened at around 2am outside The Main Event nightclub on Quebec Street on Sunday, June 9.

Several men were involved in an altercation and one man sustained serious injuries including cuts to his face.

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the incident and questioned at Wymondham Investigation Centre. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The second incident saw a man taken to hospital after an "alcohol-fuelled" fight between two groups of men outside The Metro, also on Quebec Street, on Sunday, June 16.

Officers from Norfolk police were called at 2.29am.

A spokesperson said: "Two groups of men were involved in an alcohol-fuelled altercation."

One man had to be taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with an injury to his arm.

Amy-Jane Brooks, Dereham town councillor. Picture: AMY-JANE BROOKS Amy-Jane Brooks, Dereham town councillor. Picture: AMY-JANE BROOKS

No one was arrested but police have confirmed that enquiries are on-going.

Dereham town councillor Phillip Duigan had hoped the incidents were "just a blip".

He said: "It's been relatively quiet [in Dereham] in recent times and we want to keep it that way. So it is always worrying when these things occur as one does not want these things to repeat itself.

"Hopefully the police will remain vigilant and continue to keep their ears and eyes on it, and we will see things gets back to nicer behaviour."

Councillor Amy-Jane Brooks echoed Mr Duigan's comments and added: "Dereham has been fairly good and safe at night so hopefully this was just a one-off.

"The police are already over-stretched. They do not need to be dealing with things like this really."

Mr Duigan praised the efforts of security staff outside the town's nightclubs.

Police are appealing for information following either of the assaults.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with information should contact PC Paul Gladman on 101.