Shopkeeper pushed to the ground during attempted robbery

A brave shopkeeper scuffled with a would-be robber at The Card Stop convenience store on the junction of St Margaret's Road and Sussex Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Mark Boggis Archant

A shopkeeper in his 70s bravely battled with a hooded man during a late night attempted robbery.

The attempted robbery happened just before the store closed on February 7. Picture: Mark Boggis The attempted robbery happened just before the store closed on February 7. Picture: Mark Boggis

Police are seeking witnesses after the shop owner scuffled with the man and forced him out of his store in Lowestoft, before the would-be robber fled from the scene empty handed.

The drama unfolded just 15 minutes before closing time at The Card Stop convenience store on the junction of St Margaret's Road and Sussex Road in Lowestoft.

A man - posing as a customer - entered the shop at around 10.45pm on Friday, February 7 and asked where he could find a specific card.

The shop owner - in his 70s - showed the man where those cards were. But after returning to the counter, he discovered the would-be robber had followed him and was now near the till demanding cash, as he threatened the shopkeeper.

A police spokesman said: "A white male, described as 5ft 6in tall, of slim build and wearing a black hooded top and dark framed spectacles, entered the shop.

"Posing as a customer he spoke briefly with the owner before demanding cash and threatening him.

"The owner bravely struggled with the offender, forcing him out of the store onto the street, where the shopkeeper was subsequently assaulted and sustained an eye and hand injury."

After being pushed to the ground, the would-be robber fled empty handed and ran off along Sussex Road and into an alleyway. No money was taken in the incident.

The shopkeeper was left "shaken" after the traumatic ordeal. In the commotion onlookers rushed to his aid, while others ran after the offender.

Kerry Head, landlady of The Oxford Arms public house opposite the store, said customers from the pub and the New Hong Kong Chinese takeaway had rushed to the scene.

Miss Head said: "There was a scuffle outside and the owner shouted out.

"He didn't want to let go but he was pushed to the ground.

"Seeing this a local shouted over and ran to help, but the lad fled.

"He then came into the pub and alerted me, and in the commotion everyone piled out to help.

"A few lads ran after him, but he had gone.

"I went over and saw the owner. He is a lovely guy, who was really shaken up.

"To think he is in his seventies - there is just no need."

Anybody with any information about the attempted robbery should call Lowestoft CID, quoting crime reference 37/8146/20, on 101 or email Stephen.Bunn@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org