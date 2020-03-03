Gang fled empty-handed after being disturbed during burglary
PUBLISHED: 11:37 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:38 03 March 2020
Archant
Would-be thieves smashed the front door of a bungalow in an attempted burglary.
Three men smashed the glass pane of a home in Thetford Road, Brandon, at about 5.55pm on Sunday, March 1.
The group entered the bungalow but were disturbed and fled empty-handed.
The men are described as white, about 5ft9 tall, wearing dark clothing with the hoods up.
One man is described as having a freckled face and another male was wearing Nike Air trainers.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw any suspicious activity in around the time stated or has CCTV/dash cam footage of three individuals in the area at the time should call 101 quoting crime reference 37/13085/20.
Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
