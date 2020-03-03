Search

Gang fled empty-handed after being disturbed during burglary

PUBLISHED: 11:37 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:38 03 March 2020

A door was smashed during an attempted burglary. Picture: Getty Images

A door was smashed during an attempted burglary. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

Would-be thieves smashed the front door of a bungalow in an attempted burglary.

Three men smashed the glass pane of a home in Thetford Road, Brandon, at about 5.55pm on Sunday, March 1.

The group entered the bungalow but were disturbed and fled empty-handed.

The men are described as white, about 5ft9 tall, wearing dark clothing with the hoods up.

One man is described as having a freckled face and another male was wearing Nike Air trainers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw any suspicious activity in around the time stated or has CCTV/dash cam footage of three individuals in the area at the time should call 101 quoting crime reference 37/13085/20.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

