Man, 78, arrested after shooting in quiet street

Pond Lane, in Brandon, where the incident happened Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A man in his late 70s has been arrested after a shooting in a quiet street.

Police were called just after 7.10pm on Friday to reports of a shooting at an address in Pond Lane, Brandon, Suffolk.

When officers arrived at the scene they found that the victim - a man aged in his 40s - had been shot in the upper arm. He was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.

A 78-year-old man from the Breckland area of Norfolk was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has now been transferred into the care of health professionals after being detained under the Mental Health Act.

Police said the victim and suspect are understood to be known to each other.

The incident has shocked the quiet community of neat bungalows, which overlook a park off Crown Street.

One neighbour said: "I was in on Friday night but I didn't hear a shot or anything. The first I knew was when all the police and amublances started arriving."

Another said he had heard that a man had been shot and suffered a shoulder wound, which was not thought to be serious.

One man said it was a quiet street, where there was never any trouble.

"Some work but they are mostly elderly, retired, that live here," he said. "Nothing like this ever happens."

Suffolk police have delivered letters to some people living around the area.

"An adult male has sustained an injury to his arm and has been taken to hospital where he is in a stable condition," they say.

"A male was arrested and police are doing further enquiries to find out what has happened.

"At this time we do not believe that anyone else is involved in the incident and there is no risk to the wider community."

The letter asks whether people were at home between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Friday and requests that anyone with information get in touch with officers. Witnesses are asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101, quoting reference 61961/19.