Search

Advanced search

Man, 78, arrested after shooting in quiet street

PUBLISHED: 13:27 13 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:27 13 October 2019

Pond Lane, in Brandon, where the incident happened Picture: Chris Bishop

Pond Lane, in Brandon, where the incident happened Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A man in his late 70s has been arrested after a shooting in a quiet street.

Pond Lane, in Brandon, where the shooting happened Picture: Chris BishopPond Lane, in Brandon, where the shooting happened Picture: Chris Bishop

Police were called just after 7.10pm on Friday to reports of a shooting at an address in Pond Lane, Brandon, Suffolk.

When officers arrived at the scene they found that the victim - a man aged in his 40s - had been shot in the upper arm. He was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.

A 78-year-old man from the Breckland area of Norfolk was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has now been transferred into the care of health professionals after being detained under the Mental Health Act.

Neighbours said Brandon was the last place you would expect a shooting to happen Picture: Chris BishopNeighbours said Brandon was the last place you would expect a shooting to happen Picture: Chris Bishop

Police said the victim and suspect are understood to be known to each other.

The incident has shocked the quiet community of neat bungalows, which overlook a park off Crown Street.

One neighbour said: "I was in on Friday night but I didn't hear a shot or anything. The first I knew was when all the police and amublances started arriving."

Another said he had heard that a man had been shot and suffered a shoulder wound, which was not thought to be serious.

One man said it was a quiet street, where there was never any trouble.

"Some work but they are mostly elderly, retired, that live here," he said. "Nothing like this ever happens."

Suffolk police have delivered letters to some people living around the area.

"An adult male has sustained an injury to his arm and has been taken to hospital where he is in a stable condition," they say.

"A male was arrested and police are doing further enquiries to find out what has happened.

"At this time we do not believe that anyone else is involved in the incident and there is no risk to the wider community."

The letter asks whether people were at home between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Friday and requests that anyone with information get in touch with officers. Witnesses are asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101, quoting reference 61961/19.

Related articles

Most Read

Children rescued from burning car after bus crash

Emergency services were called a crash on te A149 near Holkham. Photo: Google

Whales seen off Norfolk coast

Two whales, believed to be minke, have been sighted off the Norfolk coast Picture: Submitted

Four hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. It has been named one of the best hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man suffers serious head injuries in early hours attack

The whole of the 400-space Old Cattle Market car park has been sealed off by police Picture: Chris Bishop

Man arrested over ‘incident’ in lane

Pond Lane, in Brandon, where the incident happened Picture: Chris Bishop

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

High street jeweller with Norwich outlet collapses into administration

Links of London, which has a concession in Jarrold, has collapsed. Picture: Steve Adams/Archant

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Mystery villager scoops £30,000 in Postcode Lottery

X Factor's Danyl Johnson is one of the faces of People's Postcode Lottery. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Pre-school announces closure due to ‘intolerable’ strain on teachers

Ravensemere Arc Pre-school in Beccles will be closing on November 1. Photo: Ravensmere Arc

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Road to close for nine hours for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Four hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. It has been named one of the best hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Reckless in the extreme’ Man narrowly avoids crash after pile of rubbish dumped on road

The pile of rubbish illegally dumped in Ringwood. Photo: David Pett

Man arrested over ‘incident’ in lane

Pond Lane, in Brandon, where the incident happened Picture: Chris Bishop

Children rescued from burning car after bus crash

Emergency services were called a crash on te A149 near Holkham. Photo: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists