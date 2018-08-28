Man charged with burglary refuses to leave cell

The case of a man has charged in connection with a string of burglaries in Norfolk has been adjourned after he refused to leave his cell.

Karl Fuller, 40, of no fixed abode but from Brandon, was charged with five counts of burglary.

He was due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (January 10) for a plea and trial preparation hearing (PTPH).

But Chris Youell, prosecuting, said the defendant “hasn’t left his cell for whatever reason”.

The case was adjourned until January 17 with the agreement of Andrew Thompson, who represents Fuller.

The incidents took place in Norwich and Weeting between December 5 and 9 last year, with officers arresting a man on December 9 and later charging him in connection with the offences.