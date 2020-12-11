Man charged after police officer grabbed and thrown to ground
- Credit: Google
A man in his 40s has been charged after a police officer was grabbed and thrown to the floor.
The assault happened at around 3.35pm on Wednesday, December 9, following an unconnected crash on London Road in Brandon.
An officer at the scene witnessed aggressive behaviour by a male and approached him to challenge his behaviour.
The man was verbally aggressive towards the officer, before grabbing her and throwing her to the ground.
The officer was taken to hospital having sustained pain in her knee and elbow, but was later discharged.
Jonathan Mcaughtrie, of London Road, Brandon, was arrested and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.
The 47-year-old was subsequently charged with assault on a police officer, as well as causing harassment, alarm or distress, threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.
He has been released on bail to appear at Ipswich Magistrates' Court on February 23, 2021.