Man seen swerving 'all over the road' banned from driving for two years

A 64-year-old man has been banned from the roads for more than two years after police stopped a drink driver in west Suffolk.

The incident happened over the night of Wednesday, August 31 in Brandon.

According to Mildenhall police, the driver was reported by a member of the public who saw the vehicle "driving all over the road".

Police then arrested a man at his home address.

He produced a roadside breath test reading of 101mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, police said on Twitter.

The legal limit is 35mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Savel Ivanov, of Seymour Avenue, Brandon, appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court where he was found guilty of a string of driving offences.

He was banned from driving for 26 months, ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work as well as pay a total of £219 in costs and fees.