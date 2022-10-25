News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man seen swerving 'all over the road' banned from driving for two years

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:28 PM October 25, 2022
Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street.

Savel Ivanov has been banned from driving for 26 months at Suffolk Magistrates' Court

A 64-year-old man has been banned from the roads for more than two years after police stopped a drink driver in west Suffolk.

The incident happened over the night of Wednesday, August 31 in Brandon.

According to Mildenhall police, the driver was reported by a member of the public who saw the vehicle "driving all over the road".

Police then arrested a man at his home address.

He produced a roadside breath test reading of 101mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, police said on Twitter.

The legal limit is 35mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Savel Ivanov, of Seymour Avenue, Brandon, appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court where he was found guilty of a string of driving offences.

He was banned from driving for 26 months, ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work as well as pay a total of £219 in costs and fees.

