Man pleads guilty to stabbing his wife

Benjamin Hartley of Brandon appeared before Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: Phil Morley Archant

A man who stabbed his wife has been warned he faces a "significant" period in custody when he is sentenced in November.

Benjamin Hartley, 39, of Chester Street, Brandon was appearing before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link on Monday, September 2.

He pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm to Mary Hartley with intent to cause her grievous bodily harm between August 1 and August 4 this year.

Adjourning sentence for a psychiatric report and a pre-sentence report by the probation service to consider the issue of dangerousness, Judge Emma Peters said: "This is a very serious charge to which you have pleaded guilty and you will face a significant period in custody."

Michael Crimp, prosecuting, said Hartley had some previous convictions including one for not very serious violence in 2008.

Hartley was remanded in custody until his sentencing hearing on November 25.