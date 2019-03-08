Learner driver has car seized before even passing test

A learner driver stopped in Brandon has had his car seized. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

They may not even have a driving licence yet but a learner driver has already had his car seized by police.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The novice motorist was stopped behind the wheel in Brandon at shortly before noon on Sunday (March 24) and was found to be a provisional licence holder.

The driver was the only occupant when he was stopped. Officers seized the car after it was also found not to have a valid MOT.

In a tweet Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing stated: “The driver is a provisional licence holder but he forgot his L plates and supervising driver. The vehicle has been seized.”