Norwich teen threatened to butcher partner 'like Halal meat'

PUBLISHED: 13:08 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:20 17 April 2019

Brandon Day, 19, had been in a relationship with the 17-year-old victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, from around January last year. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Brandon Day, 19, had been in a relationship with the 17-year-old victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, from around January last year. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A man threatened to butcher his former partner like Halal meat and slit her wrists after their relationship broke down, a court has heard.

Brandon Day, 19, had been in a relationship with the 17-year-old victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, from around January last year.

Norwich Magistrates' Court heard the relationship “turned sour” in March last year but was to resume in May.

But problems continued in the relationship and Mark Jackson, prosecuting, said that on January 27 this year the victim received “unpleasant threats” from the defendant over telecommunications messages.

Mr Jackson said: “These threats were along the lines of 'I'm going to butcher you like Halal meat'.”

He had also threatened to slit her wrists which put her in “considerable fear”.

These events followed an occasion in November last year where the defendant pushed his bike into the victim's leg following an argument.

On another occasion, in December last year, the victim had been on a bus with another man and received a call from the defendant who “could see her sitting on the bus”.

The victim received further messages from the defendant in February stating he did not care if she “showed the feds” as he was going to prison anyway but he loved her.

In February this year the victim received a snap chat video in which threats were made by Day who wore a balaclava in parts and was waving a knife around.

Day, of Witard Road, Norwich, admitted an offence of causing the victim to fear that violence would be used against her.

He also admitted a malicious communications offence in relation to another victim - a friend of the other victim.

Mr Jackson said the victim had been left terrified as a result of Day's actions which had “affected her daily life”.

Gavin Cowe, mitigating for Day, said the defendant, who was only 19, had admitted the offences.

He said he suffers from ADHD and had been in his first relationship and “didn't cope well” when it came to an end.

The case was sent to Norwich Crown Court for sentence at a date to be fixed.

Day was remanded in custody.

In addition to these matters Day will also be sentenced for criminal damage and possession of cannabis.

