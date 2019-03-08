Man to face trial after person died falling from back of a vehicle

Scott Baisley. Photo: Norfolk police Archant

A man is to go on trial accused of causing death by dangerous driving after a man was killed when he fell from the back of a vehicle.

Scott Baisley, 28, from St Olaves, near Great Yarmouth, suffered a serious head injury following the accident in Kings Road, Bradwell, on June 22, 2017.

The service support manager was rushed to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for treatment, but died four days later on June 26.

Tyrone Clarke, 31, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, March 22 charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Clarke, of Howard’s Way, Bradwell, who used crutches as he climbed into the dock, pleaded not guilty.

A trial, which is expected to last three to four days, was listed for July 29.

Clarke was granted conditional bail until then.

After his death tributes were paid to Mr Baisley.

Speaking at the time Daniel Copp, manager of The Sun Inn, where he was well known, said: “Scott was a real and true gentleman. We are all deeply saddened and will all miss him and miss that smile.”