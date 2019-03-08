Police appeal to trace wanted man

Bradley Broughton is wanted in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

Police are appealing for help to trace a man wanted in the Norwich area.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bradley Broughton, aged 23 and of Netherwood Green, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.

Broughton is described as white, approximately 6ft 2 tall and of medium build with blonde hair.

Broughton is known to frequent Norwich city centre and officers are asking anyone who may have seen him, or knows of his whereabouts, to contact police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.