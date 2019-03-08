Police appeal to trace wanted man
PUBLISHED: 12:30 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:30 26 July 2019
Norfolk Constabulary
Police are appealing for help to trace a man wanted in the Norwich area.
Bradley Broughton, aged 23 and of Netherwood Green, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.
Broughton is described as white, approximately 6ft 2 tall and of medium build with blonde hair.
Broughton is known to frequent Norwich city centre and officers are asking anyone who may have seen him, or knows of his whereabouts, to contact police on 101.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
