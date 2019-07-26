Have you seen this man? Police release CCTV image following spate of thefts

Police want to identify this man following thefts at a BP garage in Sprowston. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

Police are appealing for help to identify a man following a spate of thefts in the Norwich area.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Food and alcohol were stolen from the BP garage on Mousehold Lane, Sprowston on three separate occasions.

The incidents happened on:

-July 7 at approximately 10.45pm

-July 11 at approximately 1pm

-July 18 at approximately 5.30pm

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the incidents.

Anyone who may recognise this man, or anyone with information should contact Op Solve on 101 or e-mail investigate@norfolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.