Have you seen this man? Police release CCTV image following spate of thefts
26 July, 2019 - 10:49
Norfolk Constabulary
Police are appealing for help to identify a man following a spate of thefts in the Norwich area.
Food and alcohol were stolen from the BP garage on Mousehold Lane, Sprowston on three separate occasions.
The incidents happened on:
-July 7 at approximately 10.45pm
-July 11 at approximately 1pm
-July 18 at approximately 5.30pm
Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the incidents.
Anyone who may recognise this man, or anyone with information should contact Op Solve on 101 or e-mail investigate@norfolk.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
