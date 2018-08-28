Teenage boys attacked by 20-strong gang of youths

Police are appealing for information about two attacks in Heacham Picture: Archant

Two teenage boys were assaulted by a 20-strong gang of youths in a coastal village.

Police are appealing for information about the attacks, which are being treated as affray.

They say there were two separate incidents in Station Road, Heacham on Saturday, January 26. They happened between 6.20pm and 6.40pm.

Norfolk police said: “It’s believed a group of up to 20 youths were involved in the incidents which are being linked.”

The attacks are believed to have happened near the Heacham Sports and Social Club. A woman who answered the phone declined to comment.

Anyone who saw the incidents or has any information should contact PC Nick Brennock at Hunstanton police station on 101 or email SNTHunstanton@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.