No further action to be taken against three boys arrested after robbery

Three boys arrested in connection with a knifepoint robbery in which a 13-year-old boy was stabbed will face no further action, it has emerged.

The victim was approached in an alleyway near Aldi in Larkman Lane at about 5.40pm on November 13 last year.

The suspects demanded money from the boy who suffered a stab wound to the back.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Nothing was stolen and the people involved were thought to be known to each other.

One boy, 12, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault.

Two other boys, aged 14 and 16, have also been arrested in conection with the incident.

All three had been re-bailed until a date last month pending furhter enquiries.

But a spokesman for Norfolk Police has since confirmed all three boys have now been released with no further action to be taken against any of them.