Search

Advanced search

Boy, 11, has bike and shoes stolen in knifepoint robbery

PUBLISHED: 13:24 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:55 19 December 2019

An 11-year-old boy had his bike and shoes stolen after he was threatened with a knife in Costessey woods. Picture Archant/ Peter Solomon.

An 11-year-old boy had his bike and shoes stolen after he was threatened with a knife in Costessey woods. Picture Archant/ Peter Solomon.

An 11-year-old boy had his bike, shoes and keys stolen after he was threatened with a knife by two teenagers in Costessey woods.

The victim had been cycling back from school in Costessey woods when he was threatened by two teenagers, described as being around 14, who wore black clothing and had hoods over their faces.

They threatened the victim with a knife before stealing his shoes, house keys and stunt bike which was later recovered by police.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the robbery which happened between 2.45pm and 3.10pm on Tuesday, December 17.

The two teens are described as being about 5ft tall.

Anyone with information about the incident or who witnessed anything should contact PC Claire Gould on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Plan to build 137 houses in village approved

Plans for almost 140 new homes off Norwich Road, Acle, have been approved by Broadland Council's planning committee. Photo: Google Maps/Archant

81-year-old gran should not have had to die on the roadside on M11

Peggy Copeman died on the side of the road of the M11 while being transported back to Norwich from Devon. A family photograph from her 80th birthday in September 2018. Picture: Fulcher family

House collapses after tumble dryer explosion causes fire

A house in Keessingland has partially collapsed after a fire caused by an exploding tumble dryer. Picture: REECE HANSON

Beales stores at risk as company puts itself up for sale

Beales Department Store in Diss. Picture: Anthony Carroll

Two Norfolk restaurants named among top 50 in the UK

Greg Anderson, head chef at Morston Hall which has been named among the top 50 restaurants in the Harden's Guide 2020 Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

House collapses after tumble dryer explosion causes fire

A house in Keessingland has partially collapsed after a fire caused by an exploding tumble dryer. Picture: REECE HANSON

Two Norfolk restaurants named among top 50 in the UK

Greg Anderson, head chef at Morston Hall which has been named among the top 50 restaurants in the Harden's Guide 2020 Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Police hunt Range Rover driver after cyclist hit-and-run

Police are appealing for witnesses after a Range Rover failed to stop at the scene of a collision with a cyclist. Picture: Archant.

Fraudster who took £12,500 from friend avoids prison sentence

Vincent Daly worked as a distributor for Utility Warehouse when he set up an account for friend Sue Weaver. Photo: Facebook/Vincent Daly

Boy, 11, has bike and shoes stolen in knifepoint robbery

An 11-year-old boy had his bike and shoes stolen after he was threatened with a knife in Costessey woods. Picture Archant/ Peter Solomon.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists