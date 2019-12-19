Boy, 11, has bike and shoes stolen in knifepoint robbery

An 11-year-old boy had his bike, shoes and keys stolen after he was threatened with a knife by two teenagers in Costessey woods.

The victim had been cycling back from school in Costessey woods when he was threatened by two teenagers, described as being around 14, who wore black clothing and had hoods over their faces.

They threatened the victim with a knife before stealing his shoes, house keys and stunt bike which was later recovered by police.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the robbery which happened between 2.45pm and 3.10pm on Tuesday, December 17.

The two teens are described as being about 5ft tall.

Anyone with information about the incident or who witnessed anything should contact PC Claire Gould on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.