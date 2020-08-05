Search

Mum’s plea after teen son’s wrestling outfits stolen from pub car park

PUBLISHED: 06:30 06 August 2020

A mother has called for thieves to return her 14-year-old son's wrestling outfits. Picture: Jacob Perks

Jacob Perks

A mother has pleaded with thieves to return £400 worth of wrestling outfits belonging to her 14-year-old son after they were stolen from a pub car park.

Tara Duvall said the wrestling outfits, one of which was purchased on Saturday, were stolen from the car park of the King’s Arms in North Walsham on Sunday.

She said they were of no use to thieves and have her son’s name, Jacob Perks, on the back.

Miss Duvall said the outfits were very personal to Jacob as he designed them himself, adding that wrestling at the World Association of Wrestling in Norwich had helped him to make friends after previously feeling lonely.

She said: “All of his gear is specially made, so it’s not cheap, but it’s got his name written all over it so I can’t understand why it hasn’t been handed in to the police, because it’s no good to you unless your name is Jacob Perks.

“When he was a young age he was quite a little loner and I wanted him to mix with people and he couldn’t find anything he wanted to do. I took him to football and judo but he said no.

“He’s loved wrestling from a young age and I thought to myself I wonder if they do that around here, so I found a wrestling company in Norwich and he’s now been doing it for five years.

“Before wrestling he lacked confidence and he was really badly bullied at school, but wrestling has really helped his confidence, and he’s so good he was promoted to the adults at the age of 13. It’s his life, he really loves it.”

One of the costumes they hope will be returned is blue with a lightning pattern on it and Jacob Perks written on the back. Other items which were stolen include kneepads, armpads and boots.

She added: “I picked him up from the pub because his dad was in the pub, and he had his bike with him, so I was struggling to get his bike in the truck. I said ‘come on boy, give us a hand’, so he literally put his bag down by the truck to come and help me and when he went to pick up his bag it was gone.”

