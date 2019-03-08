Search

15-year-old arrested after vehicle vandalism spate released on bail

PUBLISHED: 11:12 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:28 18 July 2019

Silver Street in Norwich. A teenage boy arrested after cars were damaged there and in other streets has been released on police bail. Pic: Google Street View.

Google Street View

Police are continuing to investigate a spate of vehicle damage in Norwich after a teenager arrested following the incidents was released.

At least 17 vehicles were damaged in the early hours of Tuesday, July 16 including in Mousehold Street, Silver Street, Silver Road, Wodehouse Street, Magpie Road and Aylsham Road.

Damage is understood to include tyres being slashed and wing mirrors being pulled off.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with incidents in Silver Street, Mousehold Street and Aylsham Road on Tuesday and has been released on police bail until August 12 while enquiries continue.

Officers are asking anyone in the area who believes their vehicle may have been damaged, and has not yet spoken to police, to get in contact.

Witnesses to the incidents, or those with CCTV footage are also encouraged to get in touch.

Anyone with information should contact either PC Wayne Gardiner, or SC Catherine Charles-Farrow at Norwich Police Station on 101, quoting crime number 36/48905/19. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

