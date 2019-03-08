Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Relentless moped racers at Norwich park and ride driving people 'mad'

PUBLISHED: 12:27 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:27 30 July 2019

Boy racers have been circling Norwich Airport Park and Ride on a nightly basis. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Boy racers have been circling Norwich Airport Park and Ride on a nightly basis. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Archant

Youths on mopeds are accused of driving residents near Norwich Airport "mad" with their nightly races.

In a letter to neighbours on Holt Road in Hellesdon, one unnamed resident described the races, which happen from around 6.30pm-10.30pm every night around the Park and Ride at Norwich Airport, as "incredibly dangerous" and "hugely disruptive".

The group is believed to comprise four young men under the age of 21 on mopeds, who first appeared three months ago.

Residents said they had had heard loud music, shouting and revving of engines - and seen races between the mopeds at high speed.

One resident, who lives on Holt Road but did not want to be named, said: "It's absolute mayhem. There are screeching tyres and revving engines and they are all racing each other.

"It's driving me bonkers. After work I just want to go home and chill but I can't because it's like Snetterton race track."

You may also want to watch:

Denise Russell, who also lives on Holt Road, said that she struggled to sleep because of the noise and found the behaviour "abusive".

Mrs Russell, who is retired, added: "I can't keep my windows open at night because of the noise, which is impossible in this heat. It's really testing my strength."

Another resident on Holt Road, Clive Fuller, highlighted the danger of the drag races. The 80-year-old said: "The boy racers just roar all the way from the Co-Op on Aylsham Road to the airport. My biggest concern is other people."

And for mother of two Sarah Keen, the presence of the boy racers was "quite intimidating". The 35-year-old said: "I don't like walking past them on my own. And hearing the noise is frustrating and annoying."

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: "Officers are aware of the cases of anti-social behaviour at Norwich Airport Park and Ride. Officers have been deployed to the area since being notified and have been patrolling the area and will continue to do so.

"Officers have taken these reports very seriously and will be ensuring that those areas are continually being patrolled to stop any further incidents of the same nature."

A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council said: "We are aware of the current issues with antisocial behaviour at the site and will be increasing our security presence in the area."

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Independent cafe closing just over a year after opening

NR2 cafe on Trory Street in Norwich. Photo: Courtney Pochin

‘Amazing’ school staff member and daughter of former NCFC goalkeeper loses her cancer battle

Gaynor Sawyer. 'She is loved by so many on the Tuckswood Estate, most of whom know her from her work at our local school' Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

Warning for thunderstorms, lightning strikes and heavy rain brought forward

A dramatic photo of lightning during the storm. Photo: Brad Damms

Ex-policeman smashes window to rescue distressed dog from hot car

Al Moore. Picture: supplied by Al Moore

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers

‘We were holding his head out of the water’ - Coastguard tells of dramatic rescue of man trapped in rocks

Emergency services working to free a man stuck in rocks on Sheringham seafront. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Teenage motorbike racer kept alive by machines and paralysed in coma after horror crash

Aaron Clifford was seriously injured in a crash at Snetterton Circuit. Picture: BSB/Dacid Yeomans

‘Amazing’ school staff member and daughter of former NCFC goalkeeper loses her cancer battle

Gaynor Sawyer. 'She is loved by so many on the Tuckswood Estate, most of whom know her from her work at our local school' Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Kennels owner landed with £93,000 legal bill in neighbour row over dog noise

Sharon Tidnam with husband Russell outside Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Photo: Archant

The Good Pub Guide named it the best in Norfolk, but is the title deserved?

Charcuterie deli platter and honey glazed duck breast at the Kings Head, Bawburgh Credit: James Randle

Warning for thunderstorms, lightning strikes and heavy rain brought forward

A dramatic photo of lightning during the storm. Photo: Brad Damms

Ex-policeman smashes window to rescue distressed dog from hot car

Al Moore. Picture: supplied by Al Moore

Care home which stood empty for a decade finally open

Cawston care home when it was standing empty. Pic: Archant library
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists