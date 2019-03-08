Search

Boy who hid in bushes attacked by group of teenagers

PUBLISHED: 16:05 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:05 30 July 2019

The victim was walking home with his BMX bike and a group of friends between 4pm and 4.15pm on South View Close, Lowestoft.

The victim was walking home with his BMX bike and a group of friends between 4pm and 4.15pm on South View Close, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A 13-year-old boy has been left bruised and battered after he was pushed to the ground and robbed by a group of teenagers.

Police are searching for witnesses following the robbery in South View Close in Lowestoft on July 26.

The victim was walking home with his BMX bike and a group of friends between 4pm and 4.15pm when they spotted a group of males walking towards them.

The boy attempted to hide in the bushes, but was discovered by the group who demanded his bike, money, mobile phone as well as his trainers.

One of the boys then pushed the boy to the floor and while he was on the floor, the other boys punched him and removed his Nike Air trainers.

He eventually broke free and ran away. He sustained bruising to his eye, left bicep as well as his lower back.

The group of male suspects are all described as white, aged between 13 and 16-years-old.

One or two of the males had red hair and some of the other males had blond or brown hair. The group of males were described as wearing either t-shirts or hooded jumpers.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact East CID quoting crime reference 37/44074/19.

