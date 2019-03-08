Police find £48,000 of cocaine in wheelie bin - thanks to 14-year-old

A 14-year-old helped police track down a £48,000 package of cocaine which he saw being placed in a wheelie bin, a court heard.

The witness, who cannot be identified, saw two men get out of a white BMW and one of them put something in a wheelie bin on a Wymondham estate, a Norwich Crown Court jury heard.

When an officer attended the scene shortly afterwards the boy came forward and told him about seeing something being placed in a wheelie bin.

He then found a black bag containing almost half a kilo of cocaine, which is estimated to have a street value of £38,400 to £48,000, the court heard.

Lewis Skinner, 19, of Norwich Road, Talconeston, has denied possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply on May 13 2018.

Joanne Eley, prosecuting, said that the bag containing the drugs was found to have the DNA of Skinner on the handle and said the BMW car was also owned by Skinner.

Giving evidence, officer in the case PC Andrew Read told how he had been driving through Wymondham when he saw two men in a white BMW, which he said appeared to speed up as he passed.

He said he turned to try to follow the car but it disappeared from view and he later found it parked in road on the Whispering Oaks estate.

While at the scene he said the young man had come forward as a witness and told him what he had seen - and when he checked the wheelie bin he found a black bag placed on top of the rubbish.

He said when he looked in the bag he found the drugs wrapped in cling film.

PC Read said that the car, which belonged to Skinner, was seized, and Skinner was arrested the next day at a pub in Wymondham.

In interview Skinner claimed that he had given a lift to someone he knew from the pub called Gav and it was he who told him to "put his foot down" when they had seen the police.

He parked up the car and had gone to see his sister and claimed he did not know what Gav did after he left but denied he had been the person who had placed the bag in the wheelie bin.

He told police: "I don't have anything to do with drugs. I don't sell Class A drugs."

The trial continues.