'Nowhere is safe': Boy, 12, attacked by masked man

Cameron Martin, 12, was rushed to the Norfolk and Norwich hospital after he dislocated his jaw. Picture: Contributed by Kelly-Anna Gook. Archant

A mother-of-four whose son was assaulted by a masked man has asked "why my child" following the horrific attack which left him in hospital.

Cameron (pictured in black) with his family. Picture: Contributed by Kelly-Anne Gook Cameron (pictured in black) with his family. Picture: Contributed by Kelly-Anne Gook

Cameron Martin, 12, was walking home from a friend's house just before 7pm when he was attacked by a masked man on Dunston Drive, in Oulton Broad.

The attacker jumped out of the bushes and punched him on the right-side of his face.

His mother Kelly-Anne Gook said: "Cameron phoned me at 6.45pm asking if I can pick him up. I work at the hospital so it was on my way home and he said he would meet me at the butchers."

However, in the short drive from the James Paget Hospital to pick up her son, Miss Gook was called by her colleagues saying a woman had found her son on the street at 7.10pm.

According to his mother, he likes horse riding and dancing. Picture: Contributed by Kelly-Anne Gook According to his mother, he likes horse riding and dancing. Picture: Contributed by Kelly-Anne Gook

"They found Cameron and said he has been assaulted. When I got there, he was shaking from the shock," the 35-year-old said.

She rushed her son, who loves horse riding and dancing, to the hospital with a dislocated jaw and will now undergo surgery.

"He can't talk at the moment, he can't eat, he can't drink.

The mother-of-four said: "He was shaking from the shock". Picture: Contributed by Kelly-Anne Gook The mother-of-four said: "He was shaking from the shock". Picture: Contributed by Kelly-Anne Gook

"He is with me all the time, I know I wouldn't ever want to leave the house again if I was attacked - It would affect an adult long term.

"I moved to Oulton Broad because I thought it was safe. There is nowhere safe anymore apart from a desert island with just me and my kids.

"I am so angry at the moment, I want to know why. Why did they decide to pick my child? I was so close to picking him up," she said.

A Suffolk Police spokesperson, said: "We can confirm we had a report of an assault on a 12-year-old boy in Lowestoft.

"It took place on Dunston Drive in the town yesterday evening (15 October). The victim was walking with friends and a man, dressed all in black, punched him in the face before fleeing the scene.

"Enquires are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Lowestoft police on 101 quoting crime number CAD 360 of 15 October 2019."