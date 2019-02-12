Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Teenage boy repeatedly punched homeless man on Christmas Day

PUBLISHED: 17:42 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:42 26 February 2019

King's Lynn Magistrates Court, where Lynn Youth Court heard that a 16-year-old boy repeatedly punched a homeless man in King's Lynn on Christmas Day. Picture: Chris Bishop

King's Lynn Magistrates Court, where Lynn Youth Court heard that a 16-year-old boy repeatedly punched a homeless man in King's Lynn on Christmas Day. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A boy of 16 has appeared in court and admitted repeatedly punching a homeless man pushing a wheelchair-bound friend on Christmas Day.

Magistrates at Lynn Youth Court on Tuesday, February 26, heard that video footage of the attack was uploaded to social media and widely shared.

The two friends were near the bus station in Lynn, heading for the night shelter, when one of them was set upon in an unprovoked attack. The boy, who cannot legally be named due to his age, was part of a large group - none of whom knew the men - and there was a racially-aggravated element to the assault.

The court heard that the man in the wheelchair fell out of it during the attack on his friend and has since died, although there was no suggestion of a link.

Referring to the online footage, prosecutor Nicola Pope said: “This particular offence shows a homeless man wheeling a man in a wheelchair from the bus station towards the area of Sainsbury’s. He is being surrounded by a large group of youths and is punched by [the boy].

“That is accepted by [the boy] and you can see that in the video, it seems to be completely unprovoked. You can see him punching quite vigorously and the victim says he was punched in total three times. Two are seen in the video then it goes dead.

“The group are surrounding him, shouting things and one of the group makes a racial comment.”

Paramedics treated both men at the night shelter. The boy pleaded guilty to a Section 4 public order offence and a racially-aggravated assault on December 25 last year.

Ruth Johnson, mitigating, said: “The most troubling part of dealing with these type of cases is that there seems to be no explanation for them, no root cause, as is often the case with incidents of mob violence.

“What is clear is that [the boy] has admitted his involvement in this from the outset.”

The boy, who has no previous convictions, also admitted assaulting another person in a park on December 16.

Magistrates called for a pre-sentencing report, with all options available.

The boy remains on bail with conditions that he lives and sleeps at his home address, that he observes a 7pm-7am doorstep curfew and that he does not enter King’s Lynn town centre except for court appearances, meetings with solicitors or the youth offending team, or when accompanied by a member of Social Services.

He is next due to appear at Lynn Youth Court on March 26.

Most Read

Everything you need to know about the ‘free parcel on your doorstep’ scam

The new 'brushing' scam sees a free parcel arrive on your doorstep. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

A11 closed following serious crash involving lorry and two stationary vehicles

Police warned drivers to avoid the A11 near Attleborough after a lorry crashed into two stationary vehicles near Breckland Lodge. Photo: Simon Parkin

Man dies after crash in Norfolk

A man has died and another is in hospital after a crash on Dereham Road in Scarning. Picture: Archant

Retired company director died in supermarket car park of methadone overdose

The Tesco store at Blue Boar Lane. Picture: Archant.

Taxi driver says he’s lucky to be alive after bricks flew into car ‘like bullets’

The BMW X5 smashed into the column on a traffic island at the junction with Pitt Street and St Augustines Street. It came to a stop at the entrance to Gildencroft Park. Photo: Ioan Ionita

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Everything you need to know about the ‘free parcel on your doorstep’ scam

The new 'brushing' scam sees a free parcel arrive on your doorstep. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

A11 closed following serious crash involving lorry and two stationary vehicles

Police warned drivers to avoid the A11 near Attleborough after a lorry crashed into two stationary vehicles near Breckland Lodge. Photo: Simon Parkin

Road reopens following serious collision

A man has died and another is in hospital after a crash on Dereham Road in Scarning. Picture: Archant

Lamborghini-driving fraudster admits £225,000 nutrition course scam

Scott Wolfe admitted six criminal charges relating to running businesses offering online nutrition courses. Photo: YouTube/FitLearn

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A11 closed following serious crash involving lorry and two stationary vehicles

Police warned drivers to avoid the A11 near Attleborough after a lorry crashed into two stationary vehicles near Breckland Lodge. Photo: Simon Parkin

Greggs store in Norwich relocates to new premises barely 50 metres away

A new Greggs has opened on Barker Street in Norwich, just across the road from the previous outlet. Photo: Greggs

‘It is a travesty’ - Broads’ pub on the market for £400,000 as a home

The loss of the First and Last pub in Ormesby has been described as

Heart FM to drop Norwich-based radio breakfast show

Dave and Heidi from Heart FM's East Anglian breakfast show. Heart's parent company Global is planning to axe regional breakfast radio shows across the UK, putting jobs at risk. Picture: Heart.co.uk

Art installation scoops national award for Blickling Estate

L-R , Emma Slocombe, lead curator, Fiona Hall, visitor experience consultant for the East of England, Jo Bosch, visitor experience manager at Blickling Estate, and John Orna-Ornstein, director of culture and engagement. Picture: supplied by Jo Bosch
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists