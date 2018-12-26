Search

Boy arrested in King’s Lynn on suspicion of assault over video posted on Facebook

26 December, 2018 - 16:10
A youth has been arrested on suspicion of assault Picture: Ian Burt.

A 16-year-old has been questioned by police over an alleged assault which was posted on social media.

The attack is believed to have happened in King’s Lynn on December 25, although no further details have been made public.

Officers tweeted: “Norfolk police are investigating an allegation of common assault in Kings Lynn town on Christmas Day following the posting of a video of the incident on Facebook.

“A 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection with this incident tonight and is police custody.

“A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident is taking place and the youth will be questioned later today.” 

