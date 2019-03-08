Boy, 16, arrested in drugs raid
PUBLISHED: 14:48 03 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:48 03 August 2019
Archant
A 16-year-old boy is being questioned after a drugs raid this afternoon.
Police said the teenager was arrested after "a positive drugs warrant".
One tweeted the raid took place in the Downham Market area.
You may also want to watch:
Officers have not revealed the address or the kind of drug or drugs which have been seized.
A quantity of cash was also found. The boy has not been named.
Comments have been disabled on this article.