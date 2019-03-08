Boy, 16, arrested in drugs raid

A 16-year-old boy is being questioned after a drugs raid this afternoon.

Police said the teenager was arrested after "a positive drugs warrant".

One tweeted the raid took place in the Downham Market area.

Officers have not revealed the address or the kind of drug or drugs which have been seized.

A quantity of cash was also found. The boy has not been named.