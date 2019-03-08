Search

Boy, 16, arrested in drugs raid

PUBLISHED: 14:48 03 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:48 03 August 2019

Police said a 16-year-old boy was arrested during a drugs raid in the Downham Market area Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

A 16-year-old boy is being questioned after a drugs raid this afternoon.

Police said the teenager was arrested after "a positive drugs warrant".

One tweeted the raid took place in the Downham Market area.

Officers have not revealed the address or the kind of drug or drugs which have been seized.

A quantity of cash was also found. The boy has not been named.

