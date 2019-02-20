Boy arrested for returning to King’s Lynn Mart a day after he was banned
20 February, 2019 - 20:40
Archant 2017
A boy has been arrested after returning to King’s Lynn Mart just a day after he was banned.
King’s Lynn police issued the boy with a dispersal notice yesterday (Tuesday), meaning he was banned from the area for 48 hours.
But he returned this evening and was arrested for breaching the notice.
Police said six more young people were also banned from the area for 48 hours on Wednesday evening.
Comments have been disabled on this article.